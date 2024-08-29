GEORGE TOWN, Aug 29 — The planned rollout of a second 5G network will enhance the contributions of all sectors to the economy, Digital Minister Gobind Singh said when singling out agriculture.

He said a November 2021 report from EY titled “Estimating the economic impact of the Single Wholesale 5G Network in Malaysia” projected a 2.6 per cent an increase to the agriculture sector’s GDP contribution in 2030.

“That is equivalent to a RM3.5 billion incremental uplift,” he said in his speech at the launch of a collaboration between CelcomDigi Berhad and BoomGrow Productions Sdn Bhd for sustainable agriculture at Gurney Paragon here.

He said Malaysia’s strong 5G infrastructure meant that the country has the potential to drive positive impact in the agriculture sector.

“This will enable our farmers to participate in the digital age, and benefit from the numerous opportunities,” he said.

He said the use of technology will not only preserve the environment but also secure food supply, strengthen economy, and elevate Malaysia as a leader in sustainable agriculture across Southeast Asia.

“In fact, I have been told that AI and IoT are among the technologies that will be showcased at the 100th edition of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) next month,” he said.

He hoped that this will encourage more farmers to adapt and adopt digital initiatives.

He said the agriculture sector in Malaysia contributed 7.2 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of this year, which was a huge jump compared to 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

“By digitalising farming methods, I am confident the agriculture sector will be able to contribute more to the nation’s GDP,” he said.

“The journey towards realising the full benefits of 5G must be undertaken through public and private collaborations,” he said.

He hoped more corporate players will continue to explore innovate and creative 5G use cases that can drive entrepreneurship and create new business models.

He also said there should be more of such collaborations such as the one between BoomGrow and CelcomDigi.

“I commend both companies for coming together to revolutionise farming through the power of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and extended reality technologies,” he said.