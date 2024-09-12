KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — The Madani government has demonstrated its commitment to returning Sabah and Sarawak rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) more than its predecessors, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that the unity government has given more to the states in under two years since it came to power than the previous administrations.

“If we look at the Malaysia Agreement and compare it to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob, there are more things under PMX Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that was given in the last two years,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after Malaysia Agreement 1963 Action Council (MTPMA63) Meeting 1/2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here, which was chaired by Anwar here today.

So far, 11 demands under the MA63 negotiation platform have been successfully resolved, with eight of these being settled during Anwar’s administration.

Anwar’s administration also made several notable changes to benefit Sabah and Sarawak. These include recognising the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) and Sarawak JKR as technical departments authorised to implement projects valued up to RM50 million; transferred regulatory power over gas supply; amended the Inland Revenue Board Act 1995 [Act 533] to include representatives from Sabah and Sarawak as permanent members of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB); and empowered the administration of the judiciary in Sabah and Sarawak.

Approval was also given for the return of land reserved for federal purposes in Sabah and Sarawak within five years; handover of regulatory power on Sabah’s electricity supply and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to the state government; and modifications for Sabah and Sarawak on the division of legislative powers.

Fadillah today said that there were still matters to be settled, but they required a discretionary meeting at a higher level between the Prime Minister and the states’ Chief Minister and Premier, as the members of today’s meeting “agreed to disagree”.

Matters include the continental shelf in the Territorial Sea Act, oil royalties, Sabah and Sarawak’s share of parliamentary seats, and stamp duty.

The Territorial Sea Act and Sabah’s claim for a 40 per cent return of revenue derived from the state are also legal disputes.

Fadillah stated that the next meeting or update should be held within three months.