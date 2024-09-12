SEOUL, Sept 12 — Defence diplomacy, such as global discussions and round table negotiations during the Seoul Defence Dialogue (SDD) 2024, is key to ensuring the continued preservation of peace and security in any nation, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He emphasised that SDD provides a platform for nations to share security threat challenges they are facing and exchange defence information.

“These challenges, issues and risks are brought forward for joint discussions based on each nation’s experiences,” he told reporters after the conclusion of the SDD yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled explained today’s security and peace encompass a much larger area and are not confined within the borders of a single nation.

He said defence diplomacy is a strategic approach to safeguarding peace and ensuring that a country is respected by both allies and adversaries, adding that every defence meeting and conference organised also ensures the success of defence diplomacy.

“It not only assists in maintaining peace but also proves helpful in situations of conflict and other related matters,” he added.

SDD has grown into an international platform for integration and unity, exploring a wide range of global issues in depth with the participation of 900 delegates from 64 countries, including ministerial-level representatives from eight nations. — Bernama