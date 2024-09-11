KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Starting from October 1, all food and beverage containing sugar will be removed from the list of items eligible for discounts under the Madani Rahmah Sale programme, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Fuziah Salleh.

She said the move was to support the ‘War on Sugar’ campaign led by the Health Ministry (MOH) to encourage the public to reduce sugar intake.

“We will remove items containing sugar from the Rahmah Sale list...No more discounts,” she said, adding that previously, the Rahmah Sale offered discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent for sugary items such as sweetened condensed milk.

She spoke to reporters after launching the ‘Jom Kosong’ initiative here today.

She said the ministry has also requested MOH to categorise food items according to their sugar content levels as part of the advocacy to raise consumer awareness in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar’s intention to reduce the public’s sugar consumption for better health.

On Sunday, Anwar reminded Malaysians to take care of their health more seriously, especially regarding their sugar consumption, due to the high number of diabetes cases in Malaysia, which is the highest in Southeast Asia.

The #JomKosong initiative encourages consumers to choose sugar-free beverages in collaboration with local food industry players.

“KPDN will also collaborate with restaurant associations such as the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (PRESMA), the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association Malaysia (PRIMAS), the Sahabat Tom Yam Prihatin SeMalaysia and Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors’ General Association (MSCSPGA),” she said.

She noted that negotiations are underway with food and beverage operators to sell sugar-free beverages at lower prices, with most of them giving positive feedback. — Bernama