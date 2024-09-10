KLUANG, Sept 10 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) has developed a total of 68,803 Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) since the programme was introduced in 2002.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said of this number, 66,830 units (residential homes) have been built as of Aug 31, whereas another 1,973 units are under construction.

“In Johor, a total of 8,013 units are being constructed, with 57 of them being in Kluang,” he said in a press conference after a walkabout programme and RMR inauguration in Kampung Tengah here today.

“This RMR financing has successfully helped the target group, that is those who own land to build their comfortable residential homes.”

Ahmad, who is also the member of parliament for Pontian, said the RMR programme recipients only needed to pay RM55,000 or RM300 a month, ‘interest free’ for 16 years.

He added that each RMR unit is 750 square feet and involves a total cost of RM75,000, with a subsidy of RM20,000 borne by the government. — Bernama