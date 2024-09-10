KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni today called for an urgent drug policy reform, emphasising the need for decriminalisation.

He said it is an approach grounded in the principles of public health, human rights and social justice, in which re-envisioning existing drug policies bring about multiple benefits to the health sector.

“Decriminalising drug use helps to minimise harmful consequences associated with drug use, allowing us to redirect resources from punitive measures to harm reduction strategies, such as needle exchange programmes and the provision of life-saving medications like methadone.

“Also, when drug use is decriminalised, individuals are more likely to seek treatment and support, leading to better health outcomes, including reductions in the transmission of infectious diseases and other drug-related harms,” he said.

The issue was highlighted in his keynote speech at the International Society of Addiction Medicine’s (ISAM) regional meeting today, themed ‘Managing Addiction through Integrated Intervention in the Challenging Era’.

Lukanisman also noted that decriminalising drug use is a humane approach as well as cost-effective, whereby the resources currently spent on law enforcement, judicial processes and incarceration can be redirected towards the betterment of healthcare, education and social services.

He said the decriminalisation of drug use not only challenges the stigma and discrimination faced by those who use drugs but also addresses the social injustices perpetuated by the war on drugs, reducing the disproportionate impact of drug laws on marginalised communities.

“The impact of drug policies extends beyond individuals to their families. Decriminalisation allows individuals to stay connected with their families, receive support and maintain stability, which is crucial for their recovery and well-being,” he explained.

He added that although Malaysia is committed to leading drug policy reform through decriminalisation and better treatment, international support and collaboration with local communities, healthcare providers and law enforcement are needed to create an effective and compassionate approach to addiction. — Bernama

