KULAI, Sept 10 — The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) welcomes the cooperation of the public to report social media content misusing images or videos of children.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the cooperation is important to ensure that no abusing of children images continues in this country.

“It’s not that MCMC doesn’t do its work, indeed we have a monitoring team and it is done every day. But we have to understand that the number of MCMC staff is limited and social media algorithms also play a role because not everyone will see the same content.

“We welcome complaints and we will take appropriate action. MCMC has an email, a website, as well as our hotline. This is a way to help our monitoring team,” she told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of The Commune shopping centre here today.

Teo, who is also the MP for Kulai, also reminded the community, especially parents, not to make it easy for their children, especially minors, to be the content on social media.

“Actually, it’s not right that we use children as content material, we need to ensure the permission of the parents. But I think the advice is good because this involves their privacy.

“These days it is easy for pictures and videos to be misused using deepfake technology. In South Korea there is already such a problem, images and videos of children are used as pornographic material. We as adults need to protect their privacy,” she said.

Earlier, a bus driver who uploaded a video recording of a primary school student he was carrying and referred to the girl as ‘crush’ and darling was brought before the Muar Sessions Court today.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting two children, including one of his nieces.

Last Thursday, an X user, shared a screenshot of the school bus driver’s TikTok post before Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri ordered Child Development Department officers to file a police report against the individual. — Bernama