KOTA BARU, Sept 8 — A teacher at a school near here has been remanded for seven days, until Saturday, to assist in the investigation into a case of physical sexual assault on a 12-year-old male student, between March and August this year.

The remand order for the 49-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid to facilitate the police investigation under Section 14 (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The teacher is believed to have sexually assaulted the boy at a school during the school session, as well as in a car in the area of a shopping centre, here, and at a resort near Pantai Cahaya Bulan.

Meanwhile, Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie, when contacted, confirmed that he had received a report regarding the case. — Bernama