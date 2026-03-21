KUANTAN, March 21 — A family holiday to celebrate the upcoming Aidilfitri on Pulau Tioman ended in tragedy yesterday when a couple and their young son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road along Jalan Tekek-Juara.

Rompin district police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi the victims were Mohd Sabri Ja’afar, 42, a customer service officer at the National Water Research Institute of Malaysia, his wife Siti Aisyah Suhaime, 32, and their five-year-old son, Muhammad Yusuf Abdurrahman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were riding a Yamaha Ego Avantiz motorcycle from the Kampung Juara waterfall to a resort when the incident occurred at about 4 pm.

“Upon reaching a steep, uneven downhill stretch, the motorcycle is believed to have gone out of control before veering off into the left shoulder of the road,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Mohd Sabri was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries, while his wife and son succumbed to similar injuries while receiving emergency treatment at the Tekek Health Clinic.

Sharif Shai said further investigations found none of the victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Police checks also revealed that the road tax for the motorcycle, which belonged to a resort on the island, had expired in July 2019.

The remains of the three victims will be taken to the Rompin Hospital Forensic Unit tonight by a Marine Police Force boat for post-mortem examinations scheduled at 10 am today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama