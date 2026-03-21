KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, today graced the Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception at Istana Negara here.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, other Cabinet ministers and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, including those from the United Kingdom, Iran, Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

Among the more than 600 guests were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, and Malaysian National News Agency chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Among the dishes served were Johor specialities such as kacang pool and sup tulang merah, as well as lemang, ketupat, rendang and nasi beriani. The event was enlivened by Hari Raya songs performed by the Royal Malaysia Police Quintet Band, as well as a special performance by singer and Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair chairman Datuk DJ Dave.

Their Majesties also took time to mingle with the guests.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah attended Aidilfitri prayers at the Istana Negara Main Surau. — Bernama