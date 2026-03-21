KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A 43‑year‑old foreign man died and five others were injured when a Perodua Myvi skidded off Jalan Garing in Machap Baru after the driver swerved to avoid a dog yesterday.

The man died while receiving treatment at Alor Gajah Hospital, according to the New Straits Times.

Melaka Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Muhammad Zaki Ramat said the car was carrying six occupants, including five Indonesians and a four‑year‑old Malaysian child.

“Preliminary investigations found that the driver tried to avoid a dog crossing the road, causing the car to skid to the left shoulder and plunge into a ditch,” he said in a statement.

He said the 39‑year‑old driver suffered chest and leg injuries, while a 40‑year‑old foreign woman sustained injuries to her right hand and left leg, and the child had minor injuries.

Two other passengers, aged 28 and 52, were reported to have facial, rib and body injuries.

All six individuals were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Members of the public with information are asked to contact investigating officer Inspector Loh Gia Xao at 019‑5382353 or approach the nearest police station.