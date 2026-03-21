KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has decreed that any elements that threaten the unity of the people must be eradicated without compromise.

In his Aidilfitri 2026 message shared today via the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty reiterated the advice he had given in last year’s address, which now appears to have been forgotten or ignored by the public.

“It is not merely a matter of legal action or discussions among community leaders when concerns and warnings arise, but also the practice of civility in daily life among the people — it must be nurtured and constantly reinforced from time to time,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The King reminded Malaysians not to forget the five principles of the Rukun Negara, which also include the principle of “Courtesy and Morality.”

“Where have we fallen short in educating the people about these basic values of manners, that some have become so toxic and ill-mannered in their views and behaviour that they create tension within society?” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim recalled several incidents, including the issue of socks bearing the word “Allah”, the national flag being flown upside down, the desecration of the Quran, uncivilised behaviour in mosques, as well as reckless words and actions on social media that freely incite hatred, anger, and division.

“We cannot accept rude behaviour, whether between different communities or even within the same community itself,” His Majesty decreed.

The King believes that the majority of Malaysians know how to conduct themselves with proper manners in daily life, and that the voice of this majority must prevail over and silence the voices of those who lack civility.

His Majesty also said that Malaysians should be grateful for the peace the country is enjoying while other nations are experiencing war, while reminding all of the proverb, ‘United we stand, divided we fall.’

In addition, Sultan Ibrahim said that handling of sensitive issues by the authorities must be carried out with prudence and with full consideration of all relevant aspects, leaving no room for error.

“Show that the actions taken are fair, firm, and accurate so that confidence in the nation’s administration is not eroded.

“I hope this advice will not be forgotten and that appropriate action will be taken by all parties,” His Majesty said.

In conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, Sultan Ibrahim called upon Muslims to continuously pray to Allah SWT so that the fate of Muslims throughout the world, especially those who are oppressed in the midst of violence, will be protected and granted victory and universal peace.

His Majesty also reminded Muslims not to forget those who are less fortunate and to continue extending assistance to help ease the burden of those in need.

“May the worship performed throughout the month of Ramadan make us all a community that is more steadfast and obedient to Allah SWT.

Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, also prayed that the people and the nation will be protected from calamities, and be blessed with prosperity, well-being, and strong unity, while reminding the public to be careful on the roads and to practise moderation in eating. — Bernama