KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Muslims in the country welcomed the arrival of Syawal by performing the Aidilfitri prayers at mosques and surau nationwide in an atmosphere filled with gratitude and festivity.

From the National Mosque in the capital to mosques and surau in rural areas, the good weather was fully utilised by Muslims who began gathering as early as 7 am to fill the houses of worship, chanting the takbir together before performing the Aidilfitri prayers and listening to the sermon.

In the capital, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, today performed Aidiltiri prayers at Surau Utama Istana Negara.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, Cabinet ministers, as well as foreign representatives.

In PERAK, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, performed the Aidilfitri prayers together with about 2,000 congregants at the Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar.

After the prayers, His Royal Highness visited the grave of his father, Sultan Azlan Shah, at the Royal Mausoleum.

Muslims gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers on the first day of Syawal at Masjid Putra in Putrajaya on March 21, 2026 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, performed the Aidilfitri prayers at that Zahir Mosque in Alor Setar together with more than 2,000 congregants.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, as well as members of the State Executive Council, were also in attendance.

In PERLIS, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, performed the Aidilfitri prayers with more than 2,000 congregants at the Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau, with the prayers led by state Grand Imam Amnan Wuthqa Azanol.

Also in attendance were the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, together with their children.

Menteri Besar of Perlis Abu Bakar Hamzah was also present.

Muslims perform Aidilfitri sunnah prayers at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque, Ladang in Kuala Terengganu March 21, 2026. — Bernama pic

In TERENGGANU, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, performed the Aidilfitri prayers with more than 2,500 congregants.

Also present was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, with the prayers led by state Mufti Datuk Mohamad Sabri Harun at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque, Kuala Terengganu.

In PAHANG, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, performed the Aidilfitri prayers at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque in Kuantan.

Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by their son, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, as well as their other children.

Menteri Besar of Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was also present.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, performed the Aidilfitri prayers at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and the Tunku Ampuan Besar, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, arrived at about 8.28 am at the Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque in Kuala Pilah to perform the Aidilfitri prayers together with more than 1,000 congregants. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was also in attendance.

After the prayers, which were led by Imam Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, Their Royal Highnesses spent time greeting the congregants before departing for Istana Besar Seri Menanti to attend the Jamuan Rakyat.

In JOHOR, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, performed the Aidilfitri prayers at the Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque in Johor Bahru together with more than 2,000 congregants this morning.

The Aidilfitri prayers, which were also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, were led by state Grand Imam Muhamad Bukharuddin Ismail.

Muslims perform Aidilfitri sunnah prayers at the Jamek Muhammadi Mosque, Kota Bharu March 21, 2026. — Bernama pic

In KELANTAN, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, performed the Aidilfitri prayers with thousands of congregants at Muhammadi Jamek Mosque in Kota Bharu.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz were in attendance.

In PENANG, Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, performed the Aidilfitri prayers together with about 5,000 Muslims at Al Bukhary Mosque in George Town.

In MELAKA, Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and his wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abdul Rahman, joined about 3,000 congregants in performing the Aidilfitri prayers at the Al-Azim State Mosque in Bukit Palah.

In SABAH, Governor Tun Musa Aman, together with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, performed the Aidilfitri prayers with thousands of congregants at the Sabah State Mosque, led by State Mosque Grand Imam Suhaidi Haji Kuanting.

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg joined about 5,000 congregants in performing the Aidilfitri prayers at the State Jamek Mosque in Petra Jaya, before being scheduled to host the Aidilfitri Open House at the Astana Negeri Sarawak from 9 am until 4 pm.

Muslims perform Aidilfitri sunnah prayers at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya March 21, 2026. — Bernama pic

In PUTRAJAYA, more than 3,000 congregants from around the federal government administrative centre began arriving at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque (MTMZA) as early as 7.30 am to perform the Aidilfitri prayers.

A check by Bernama found that the MTMZA, also known as the Iron Mosque, was also a focal point for foreigners, especially students from universities around Putrajaya. — Bernama