KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — DAP has insisted today that its MP Teresa Kok did nothing wrong when expressing her concerns over a proposed mandatory halal certification.

In a statement, the party said its legal bureau will accompany and provide legal advice to Kok as she cooperates with the police following an investigation against her remark.

“The DAP leadership is confident that Teresa Kok did not violate any laws while carrying out her duties and responsibilities as a Member of Parliament by expressing her views on certain government policies,” party secretary-general Anthony Loke said in a brief statement.

The police have initiated an investigation against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok following her alleged statement over halal certification.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the investigation is being conducted under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Razarudin said that the investigation would follow the standard operating procedures concerning issues related to the Rulers, religion, and race (3R).

He said five police reports have been received against Kok so far.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) had earlier been reported to be considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that did not serve pork and alcohol.

However, Kok was later reported to have stated that making halal certification compulsory for such restaurants and food companies could potentially increase the burden on businesses, including thousands of Malay restaurant operators, adding that it would be an embarrassment to the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while attending a programme in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, advised those with proposals and concerns regarding halal certification to bring the matter to a meeting for further discussion.