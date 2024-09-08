KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The police have initiated an investigation into Seputeh MP Teresa Kok in relation to her statement that mandatory halal certification would place a burden on traders.

According to Harian Metro, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that five reports related to Kok’s statement have been received nationwide.

“An investigation has been opened under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The 3R (Religion, Monarchy, and Race) standard operating procedures will be followed, and all witnesses will be called to complete the investigation,” he told the Malay national daily today.

Razarudin also advised Malaysians to avoid making or responding to statements that could incite public unrest and provoke racial tensions.

“Although freedom of expression is protected under the Federal Constitution, there are limitations.

“Such statements can also constitute an offense under the Penal Code, particularly if they cause public harm. The police urge the public to adhere to the principles of the Rukun Negara,” he added.

Yesterday, Kok argued that halal certification should remain voluntary, allowing businesses to make decisions based on market demand rather than mandating it.

She claimed that requiring restaurants and food companies to obtain halal certification would complicate operations and burden small businesses with additional administrative costs.

Kok’s remarks appear to be a response to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Mohd Na’im Mokhtar’s announcement last Thursday that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is reviewing a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies.

Her comments have attracted criticism from Umno leaders, the Opposition, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified that Kok’s comments do not represent the official stance of Pakatan Harapan.