SIBU, Sept 7 — The Sarawak government is now offering free education to outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders who want to continue their studies in the field of medicine.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said free education in the medical field is offered at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS).

“For top SPM students who want to become doctors, I advise them to take the opportunity the state government has provided,” he said.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda Tour (ANMS), Healthy Prosperous Malaysia Month @ HePiLI (BMSS) and One Hour Malaysia Clean Up (1HMCU) 2024 at SMK Agama Sibu here today.

The tour has been in 15 locations throughout Sarawak since it started on August 15 and will end in Kuching at SMK Petra Jaya on October 18.

Lukanisman said BMSS is an initiative aspired by ANMS to strengthen collaboration between strategic partners in planning and implementing programs and activities to promote healthy living in an integrated and comprehensive manner.

He said that BMSS is celebrated every September but for Sarawak the celebration with the theme of ‘Improve Body Immunity, Cultivate Healthy Life’ begins with a tour starting on August 15 and ending on October 8.

Meanwhile, he said the Ministry of Health through the State Health Department (JKN) is also on a mission to combat excessive sugar consumption through the War on Sugar program, following the large increase in obesity last year which was recorded at 54.5 per cent compared to 50.1 per cent in 2019. — Bernama