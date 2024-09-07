GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said he will continue to lead the state government, dismissing insinuations that he will be forced to step down from the post if he no longer heads the local DAP.

He pointed out the state government is the executive wing that decides on the implementation of projects and indicated that there is little to do with obtaining political approval compared to the US system of governance.

“There was a statement that I am a lame duck chief minister when I am no longer the state party chairman. This is an American concept where there are two large political groups and it involves voting within Congress,” he told reporters after attending the launch of an advanced tech equipment cluster here.

“In Penang’s context, the state government is the executive wing that will continue with its duties so very rarely there is a need to get legislature support,” he added.

He said there is only a need for legislature support for the state budget; otherwise, there would not be any obstacles for the state government’s machinery to continue as usual.

“It won’t stop the state machinery from being led by me to implement state projects and programmes and to continue with joint efforts with the federal government to implement federal projects in Penang,” he said.

Chow stressed that the announcement by party secretary-general Anthony Loke that there will not be any change in chief minister is sufficient for now.

“Maybe others can comment otherwise on this, but those are their personal opinions,” he said.

He said he will focus on his official duties as chief minister, noting that there are still many projects the state government needs to implement to fulfil pledges made in its manifesto 2030.

Chow previously announced his decision not to contest in the coming state DAP party polls, adding that he won’t be defending the state chairman post that he has held for 25 years.

Loke immediately issued a statement to say that Chow will continue to serve as the Penang chief minister until the end of the term.

Former DAP central committee member Datuk Teng Chang Khim reportedly said Chow would become a “lame duck” chief minister when the latter no longer holds the state party chairman post.

Traditionally, the state party chairman holds the chief ministership.

Penang has set a two-term limit for the chief ministership since 2018 and this is Chow’s second term as chief minister.

Chow had previously announced his decision to retire after completing his second term as chief minister.



