IPOH, Sept 7 — A woman was killed in a road accident involving four vehicles at KM 363.0 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound, near here, today.

The accident involved a five-tonne lorry, a Nissan Serena and two motorcycles.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a team of firefighters from the Slim River Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene after being notified of the accident at 6.16am.

Upon arriving at the scene, the team immediately conducted rescue operations, bringing all injured individuals to a safe location.

“The victim, who was a passenger in the Nissan Serena, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver escaped unhurt.

“The lorry’s attendant sustained a fractured right shoulder, while another lorry passenger suffered minor injuries. One motorcyclist was seriously injured, and another had minor injuries,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama