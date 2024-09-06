KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Ever wondered why the sweetness of a juicy apple feels different from the sugar in a sugary snack bar?

The sugar in fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products is naturally occurring, accompanied by a wealth of beneficial nutrients but, added sugars — those incorporated during food processing or added in cooking, have a different impact on health.

What are natural and added sugars?

Naturally occurring sugars in foods are acceptable, including those in fruits, starchy vegetables, and whole or minimally processed carbohydrates like brown rice and wholegrain pasta.

Sugars in dairy products such as milk and cheese are also permissible.

Plant-based foods provide fibre, and dairy offers protein, while dried fruit contains natural sugars unless sweeteners are added. Including these in a plant-based diet helps manage sugar intake and ensures a balance of essential nutrients.

Examples of natural sugars

Fructose: Fruits like apples, bananas, and berries are rich sources of fructose, along with essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. The fibre in these fruits slows sugar absorption, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels.

Lactose: This sugar is present in dairy products such as milk and yoghurt. Dairy products offer lactose along with proteins, calcium, and other vitamins, contributing to a balanced diet.

Sucrose: Often referred to as table sugar, it is the familiar white sugar used in cooking and baking. Composed of glucose and fructose, it occurs naturally in plants such as sugar beets and sugarcane and is widely used to sweeten a variety of foods and drinks.

Maltose: Maltose, or malt sugar, is made of two glucose molecules. It forms when the body breaks down starches and is found in foods and drinks like beer and milkshakes. Maltose adds a mild sweetness and is often used in baking and brewing, giving energy with less effect on blood sugar than sucrose.

Meanwhile, added sugars are sweeteners added during food or drink processing and do not include naturally occurring sugars in milk or fruits. They provide extra calories without extra nutrients.

Examples of added sugars on ingredient labels include:

Brown sugar

Corn syrup

Honey

High-fructose corn syrup

Honey, though a natural sugar, also falls into the added sugar category, which can be a bit misleading. While pure honey is crafted by nature without extra sugars, it still adds to the total sugar intake when consumed.

Common sources of added sugars are:

Sweetened tea and coffee

Flavoured or sweetened milk

Candy

Sweetened yoghurt

Energy drinks

Breakfast cereals and bars

Fruit drinks

Ice cream

Regular soft drinks

The harmful effects of added sugars on your health

Added sugars are swiftly processed by the body, providing quick energy or stored as fat in the liver. This rapid processing can cause a sudden drop in blood glucose levels, leading to a sugar crash that result in hunger, irritability, and cravings for more sugar.

This cycle can hinder making healthy eating choices, potentially contributing to weight gain.

How to spot added sugar

Many processed foods have added sugars, even those that seem healthy. Here’s what the labels mean:

Sugar-free: Less than 0.5 grams of sugar per serving.

Reduced sugar: At least 25 per cent less sugar per serving than the regular version.

No added sugars: No sugars or sweeteners added during production.

Look out for ingredients like brown sugar, corn syrup, fruit juice concentrates, high-fructose corn syrup, and honey. All added sugars can have similar effects, so it’s important to check the ingredient list carefully.

The American Heart Association advises checking the “Nutrition Facts” panel to identify the presence and amount of added sugars in packaged foods, with the “Added Sugars” listed under “Total Sugars.”

Since each gram of sugar contains four calories, 15 grams of sugar per serving equates to 60 calories from sugar alone.

However, if the “Nutrition Facts” panel is unavailable, the ingredients list can reveal the presence of added sugars which is often listed under various names, including those ending in “-ose” such as maltose or sucrose, and others like high fructose corn syrup, molasses, cane sugar, corn sweetener, raw sugar, syrup, honey, or fruit juice concentrates.

In this case, familiarity with food labels is essential.

Natural sweeteners, a healthier alternative to sugar

Stevia: Extracted from the leaves of the stevia plant, this sweetener is calorie-free and has a minimal effect on blood sugar levels. Available in various forms, it is suitable for sweetening beverages and foods.

Monk fruit: Derived from monk fruit, this sweetener is also calorie-free and does not affect blood sugar levels. It is often blended with other sweeteners to enhance its flavour.

Raw honey: Although raw honey contains sugars, it also offers antioxidants and trace vitamins. Moderation is key, as it is still high in sugar but provides additional health benefits compared to refined sugar.

Artificial sweeteners

Aspartame: This calorie-free sweetener is about 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is used in various diet products and beverages. While generally considered safe, long-term health effects continue to be studied.

It is commonly found in items such as diet sodas, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products like yoghurt, breakfast cereals, toothpaste, and even in medications such as cough drops and chewable vitamins.

Sucralose: Also known as Splenda, Sucralose is created by replacing three hydrogen-oxygen groups in sugar with chlorine atoms, resulting in a sweetener that is approximately 600 times sweeter than regular sugar.

Saccharin: An artificial sweetener created in a laboratory by oxidising o-toluene sulfonamide or phthalic anhydride. This white, crystalline powder is often used as a sugar substitute because it contains no calories or carbohydrates.

Saccharin is about 300-400 times sweeter than regular sugar, so only a small amount is needed to achieve a sweet taste. However, it can leave a bitter aftertaste, which is why it is often blended with other low or zero-calorie sweeteners.

Tips for reducing sugar intake

Apart from reading labels to scrutinise ingredients for added sugar, it is also important to take the following steps:

Choose whole foods: Focusing on whole, unprocessed foods that are naturally lower in added sugars, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, supports a balanced diet.

Use spices and flavourings: Enhancing the flavour of foods and beverages with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla extract can provide sweetness without added sugars.

Opt for water and herbal teas: Replacing sugary drinks with water, herbal teas, or sparkling water with a splash of fruit juice offers flavour without the sugar content.

Reduce sugar when baking (halve it): To lower sugar content in cookies, brownies, or cakes, decrease the amount of sugar in the recipe by one-third to one-half. This change usually has little impact on the final flavour or texture.