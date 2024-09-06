KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has instructed her officers to file a police report against a school bus driver who has been posting videos of the students he transports.

Nancy said she directed officers from the Child Development Department to lodge the report immediately and expressed her ministry’s readiness to cooperate with Johor’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and should not be normalised. Sharing pictures or videos of a child without the parents’ permission is a violation of the child’s rights and privacy under the Child Act 2001,” she said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The young bus driver, who has amassed over 640,000 followers on TikTok, has been uploading videos where he refers to the children as his “crush” or “beloved” in the captions.

He records these videos while driving the school bus, with the students’ faces clearly visible.

His content has garnered approximately 10.5 million likes to date.