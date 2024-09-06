KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 —After nearly a decade, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has resumed its direct flight service to Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris, France.

Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the new route will strengthen the airline’s position as a gateway to Asia and beyond.

“The European market is highly competitive, but we see immense potential for this destination to attract key segments, not just from Malaysia, but also from neighbouring cities,” he said during his speech at MAG’s event in conjunction with the Matta Fair at Mitec.

“We’ve been evaluating several European destinations over the past few years. Paris stands out due to its strong ‘Per-Day Each Way’ traffic. It can attract passengers from North America and most of Europe, while also connecting to Australia, ASEAN, and New Zealand.

We strongly believe Paris is the best candidate and has the potential to make KLIA Terminal 1 a strong hub in the Asia-Pacific region,” he added during a press conference.

Captain Izham said the route will be served by MAS’ A350-900 aircraft, which is currently deployed on key routes such as London and Doha.

The first flight is scheduled for March 22, 2025, and tickets will go on sale starting September 6, 2024, with an introductory all-in return fare of RM3,699.

The service will operate four weekly direct flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1).