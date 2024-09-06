KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has refuted claims made by former transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong that the estimated cost of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project has surged from RM70 billion to RM120 billion.

Loke clarified that the government remains open to reviving the multibillion-ringgit project if private investors can be secured.

A final decision on whether to move forward with the HSR is expected by the end of the fourth quarter, according to a report published today on Free Malaysia Today.

“I don’t know where they got the RM120 billion figure,” Loke said at an event, addressing Wee’s claims.

“He (Wee) is entitled to his opinions, but the future of the HSR project will be decided by the Cabinet. There is interest from the private sector, and they have given their proposals.”

Loke further noted that the transport ministry is currently preparing a Cabinet paper to evaluate the proposals.

Yesterday, Wee suggested that the HSR project be aligned with the RM140 billion Bandar Malaysia project to enhance its feasibility.

Wee also claimed that the project’s estimated cost had ballooned to RM120 billion, citing media reports. He argued that the cost increase would make it difficult for the private sector to fund the project without government assistance.

Earlier this year, Loke revealed that the government had shortlisted three out of seven consortiums that submitted proposals for the project.

Quoting a report in The Edge, FMT cited that the shortlisted proposals are led by YTL Corp, Berjaya Land Bhd, and China Railway Construction Corporation.

The HSR project was originally signed as a bilateral agreement between Malaysia and Singapore on December 13, 2016.

However, the agreement was terminated on January 1, 2021, following multiple delays.

The original 350km railway was designed to reduce travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to just 90 minutes, compared to the current four-hour car journey.

In a separate matter, Loke addressed concerns from residents regarding the proposed MRT3 alignment. He said that residents unhappy with the planned route could voice their grievances through official channels.

Loke said that Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli had already met with him to discuss the concerns of Taman Kencana and Taman Bakti residents, who fear their homes might be demolished to make way for the MRT3 project.

Rafizi was reported to have said on January 7 that he would hold meetings with Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), Prasarana and the transport ministry to discuss the concerns of his constituents.

On January 7, Rafizi reportedly stated that he planned to meet with Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), Prasarana, and the transport ministry to address the concerns raised by his constituents.

“The alignment has not been finalised yet,” Loke said, adding that the ministry is currently gathering public feedback through the MRT3 public inspection programme, which runs from September 2 to December 2 this year.

“It’s not yet finalised in terms of land acquisition and the homes that will be affected. Anyone who has issues with it can raise it with the authorities.”

Details of the public inspection programme are available on the MRT project’s website.