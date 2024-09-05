VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 — Malaysia, as the incoming Asean Chair in 2025, remains committed to reinforcing the bloc’s centrality while exploring synergies with regional and key dialogue partners, said Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Delivering his keynote address at the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session on Thursday, he said Malaysia will intensify its engagement with sub-regions and strategic partners, including Russia, to foster economic growth, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

“Asean centrality is the linchpin for consensus building, which binds member states in cohesive action. It will be at the forefront of Malaysia’s agenda as we take on the chairmanship.

“The Asean-Russia partnership is crucial in promoting regional stability and economic advancement. We believe that by leveraging these ties, we can deepen cooperation in various sectors,” said Anwar during the session, which also saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

The EEF, themed “Far East 2030: Let’s Join Forces, Creating Opportunities,” is being held at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia, from Sept 3 to 6.

Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s proactive approach in aligning with the rise of the Global South, describing it as not just an economic shift but a reconfiguration of global influence.

He noted that the Global South, which includes countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, is reshaping the world economy.

Recent estimates indicate that the Global South accounts for about 40 per cent of global economic output and is home to 85 per cent of the world’s population.

“For Malaysia, it is essential to build strong ties with emerging economies to share in their growth and contribute to a more balanced global order.

“By 2030, it is projected that three of the four largest economies will be from the Global South. This rise presents both challenges and opportunities for Malaysia,” he said.

Malaysia, he explained, is actively pursuing opportunities within the Global South, aiming to foster a new paradigm of development — one that is more inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and resilient.

“In a world of increasing complexity, our future prosperity depends on our ability to adapt, innovate, and build relationships that cross traditional boundaries. The Global South is rising, and Malaysia intends to rise with it,” he said. — Bernama