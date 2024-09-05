KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Police are in the midst of applying for a remand order against a man who allegedly slashed a part-time worker in a fight over a blocked parking spot in a Kepong residential area yesterday and who later required 35 stitches for his injuries.

The incident was confirmed by Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari who said the victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a report published in the Buletin TV3 news portal today.

The suspect was arrested at around 6.45pm yesterday at the scene of the incident.

Earlier, a video went viral showing two men fighting, with the victim later seen sitting down in pain due to the injuries sustained.

Bystanders had earlier tried to break up the fight.