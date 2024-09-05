KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — City police today cautioned those trying to make online content at the site of the sinkhole along Jalan Masjid India here that they risked interfering with remedial works in the area.

According to Free Malaysia Today, KL police chief CP Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said he had directed his officers to warn the public away from the area, where an Indian national fell into a sinkhole and disappeared on August 23.

“Several agencies like Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Indah Water Konsortium are doing work there, so we don’t want their work to be disrupted,” he was quoted as saying

“We don’t want anyone to go there to make TikTok videos. Please understand that this area is being monitored, so don’t endanger your safety.”

On August 23, Indian national G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India.

A multi-agency search-and-rescue operation was launched the same day, but was called off after nine days.