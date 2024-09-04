IPOH, Sept 4 — The Higher Education Ministry is yet to receive a report on the alleged involvement of university students in a recent swingers sex syndicate bust in Kuala Lumpur, according to Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Zambry said the ministry needs to gather more information before making any official comments on the matter.

“I will need to check the report first, because I don’t want to make any sweeping statements. I have to check the facts first,” he told reporters today.

“However, any form of illegal or immoral activities, regardless of who committing the activities, whether it involves students or not, the authorities will take the necessary action,” he added.

Zambry made these remarks following the launch of the Index Nexus Polycc: Synergy between Polycc and Industries at the Ungku Omar Polytechnic here.

Last week, police arrested 36 individuals, including university students and civil servants, believed to be involved in illicit sexual activities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director DCP Fadil Marsus said that on August 24, 34 individuals, aged between 19 and 41, were detained in a raid on a condominium in Mont Kiara.

The arrested included 14 Malaysian men, 15 Malaysian women, and individuals from France, China, the Czech Republic, Nigeria and the Philippines.

Following the raid, police arrested another two men — a local and a Singaporean — on August 27 in a condominium unit in Puchong, Selangor.