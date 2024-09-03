KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Approved foreign direct investment into Malaysia reached RM160 billion up to June this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today, as he called it a sign of growing confidence in the country’s economy and policies.

The investments are expected to create 72,000 jobs from 3,000 projects, Anwar said in a speech delivered at Khazanah Nasional Berhad’s 30th anniversary celebration here.

The approved FDI from January to June this year was an 18 per cent increase from the same period last year.

