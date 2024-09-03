KUCHING, Sept 3 — Sarawak youths are encouraged to seize the opportunity of acquiring skills that are in demand in both domestic and international human resources sectors.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee said they should take advantage of the training programmes made available by the Malaysia Construction Academy (ABM) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia, focusing on skills development, especially those held overseas.

“I am confident in the initiatives outlined by the chief executive officer of the Malaysia Construction Academy (ABM) Sarawak Region, Abdul Rahman Ahmad, and the director of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia Sarawak, Rosmen Ag Hassan.

“ABM is currently training our local youths to meet the demand for skilled workers through attachment with overseas pilot projects, which are driven by requests from foreign countries.

“I urge the youths to take advantage of this opportunity because working abroad offers the potential to significantly improve the lives of their families through higher salaries,” he said.

Iskandar made these remarks during a press conference, held following the introduction of nine trainees from Jepak constituency for the Youth Skills Competency Training Programme at the CIDB Sarawak Region Office recently.

The training programme is sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) and CIDB Malaysia, with travel expenses and initial allowances provided by the Jepak State Constituency Service Centre.

Additionally, the state government has intensified its efforts of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Sarawak, thereby creating job opportunities for the locals.

“The Jepak service centre is also exploring the possibility of conducting additional intakes for youth participation in the future.

“We will review the intake offered by ABM and CIDB. This is just the beginning, and as the programme progresses, these youths will serve as ambassadors, sharing valuable information that will positively impact their lives and their families,” added Iskandar.

The nine selected students are set to undergo a four-month Youth Skills Competency Training Programme in Air Conditioning and Mechanical Ventilation, at CIDB Sarawak.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Abdul Rahman highlighted ABM as not only offering skills courses for school-leavers, but also for adults currently employed in the industry.

“We have a programme for existing workers, implemented comprehensively under Schedule 3 of CIDB.

“There are 26 trades under Schedule 3 of CIDB, and we offer training for workers across these trades.

“ABM not only develops youths, but also assesses and provides training for existing construction workers,” said Abdul Rahman. — The Borneo Post