JOHOR BARU, Sept 3 — Chemical odour pollution was detected in the areas around Taman Mount Austin, Taman Daya and Taman Istimewa, here.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer Khairul Azhar Abd Aziz said 19 members including from Larkin BBP are monitoring after receiving a report at 1.30 this morning.

He said the monitoring was carried out comprehensively including taking air readings using gas detectors by the Tebrau station operations team and the Larkin Hazmat Unit at the location.

“However, the fire department has so far not been able to ascertain the type of chemical and the level of danger through the detected odour,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Azhar meanwhile said the monitoring operation in the three areas is still going on. — Bernama