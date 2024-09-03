KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Taxpayers are advised to check their travel restriction status in advance before deciding to travel abroad.

Inland Revenue Board Public Relations Officer Azaharuddin Mohd Ali said that the move was important to avoid last-minute stress of being stranded at airports due to tax arrears.

He said the IRB can take action through the Salary Deduction Order (CP38), in addition to imposing court action and travel restrictions on those with tax arrears.

“The travel restriction, however, would be the last step imposed to create a compliant and responsible taxpayer community in addition to ensuring there is no tax leakage and giving justice to other taxpayers,” he said in Bernama Radio’s “Klinik Cukai — Sekatan Perjalanan: Apa Perlu Dilakukan?” programme today.

He said travel restriction status checks can be made through the Immigration Department’s Immigration Travel Status Checking (SSPI) portal at https://sspi.imi.gov.my/.

Azaharuddin said the travel restriction due to tax arrears can be lifted immediately after taxpayers settle their arrears online at MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/.

However, he said those unable to pay the tax arrears in full, can discuss with the IRB to get permission to obtain temporary relief according to the agreed period.

“... we know that there may be taxpayers who need to leave the country for urgent reasons...it can be discussed...we are not so cruel to ask for full payment,” he said.

At the same time, Azaharuddin also advised taxpayers to always update their personal information in the IRB database at MyTax portal to enable the agency to notify them of any tax arrears or travel restrictions imposed. — Bernama