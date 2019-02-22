Wildlife dept urges caution after baby crocodile sighted at Shah Alam lake

A baby saltwater crocodile was spotted at the Shah Alam Lake in Section 14 here today.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 22 — A baby saltwater crocodile believed to have been released by irresponsible individuals, was seen wandering at the Shah Alam Lake in Section 14 here today, according to the Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Its director, Abd Rahim Othman, advised the public to be cautious while spending their leisure time at the lake although the baby crocodile would not pose a threat to them.

“I am confident some irresponsible people released the reptile into the lake. However, investigations are ongoing and so far the crocodile has yet to be captured,” he said when contacted today.

He said initial investigations found that the lake was not connected or had no direct channels to any major rivers in the state and it was difficult for the reptile to find its way into the lake on its own.

Meanwhile Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Corporate and Public Relations head Shahrin Ahmad said the council had sought the help of the Fire Department and Perhilitan on receiving information on the sighting of the small-sized crocodile at the park.

”MBSA has also informed the kayak and boat operators to temporarily suspend the water sports activities at the lake until the reptile is captured,” he said.

Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Subhaan Mohamed, said a seven-men team was rushed to the scene after they received a call on the sighting of the baby crocodile at about 9.35am this morning. — Bernama