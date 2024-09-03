KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vowed today to help Malaysian Aviation Group stay “successful”, as its embattled national carrier subsidiary Malaysia Airlines Bhd continues to face headwinds from severe supply and manpower shortage.

Speaking at Khazanah Nasional Berhad’s 30th anniversary celebration, Anwar congratulated the sovereign wealth fund but also urged it not to be complacent in the face of more complex challenges.

“I want to tell Khazanah, MAG we will remain committed to ensure our airlines remain successful,” he said.

Anwar did not state if that means injecting more money, but in a brief press conference Anwar said the government would do anything to “uplift” the struggling airline “through whatever reasonable ways”.

MORE TO COME