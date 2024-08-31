KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The bustling stretch of Jalan Masjid India, typically teeming with life, now feels like a place of uncertainty and reflection.

The recent sinkhole that claimed the life of an Indian national has left its mark not only on the street but in the hearts of the vendors who call this place home.

Zainul from Ariana Textiles, like many others, is unsure about the future.

“Today, we’ve made RM100, and that’s very low for a weekend. I wonder if it’s safe to walk here. You never know what can happen. It would be nice if they could check all the roads for potential holes underneath. But what do I know? I just hope things pick up,” he said, his voice tinged with concern.

The sentiment is echoed by Waheed of Nasihah Collection, who believes that thorough inspections are necessary to restore confidence.

“They should check the holes, drains, and sewers properly if possible. Right now, everyone is relying on social media for information on whether it’s safe to come here. Once people hear about the SAR being called off, it will take time — maybe a week or so — before things return to normal,” he said.

Waheed is hopeful but realistic, urging the public not to rush the authorities.

“We shouldn’t push them too hard. Let them do their work. We all feel bad for the victim and her family, and we will continue to pray for them,” he added solemnly.

The SAR operation, which was halted after nine gruelling days, involved extensive efforts from the Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and her team.

Dr Zaliha expressed deep sympathy for the victim’s family but acknowledged that safety concerns had to take precedence.

“After nine days of operations and consultations with experts, we decided to halt the SAR today. The safety of the personnel and the public is paramount, especially after a second crack appeared near the initial sinkhole,” she said.

For Kamran of Kamalla Textiles, faith is central to how he approaches this situation. “When our time comes, it comes. It is fate, and we have to accept that. We can’t come to work every day worrying about sinkholes. Everything is in God’s hands,” he said, exuding calmness.

However, Kamran admits that business has slowed dramatically — by up to 80 per cent — and it is unclear when things will return to normal.

Amran, a food truck vendor, shared similar frustrations, explaining that his boss left in dismay after making only RM20 in sales.

“Only God knows what will happen next. We’re just trying to survive. My heart goes out to the family of the victim,” he said.

Despite the drop in business, some vendors remain resilient, holding on to hope that things will improve.

A worker at a local goldsmith shop, who wished to remain anonymous, shared his thoughts on the tragedy and its wider implications.

“The family should be compensated — this is a high-profile case that the world is watching. As for walking the streets, I’m not worried. I’ve been working here for years. Sinkholes don’t happen every day, and it’s likely due to sand erosion,” he said, dismissing concerns with a shrug.

Jalan Masjid India has weathered many storms, and sinkholes are not a new phenomenon in the area.

The street, known for its vibrant textile shops, goldsmiths, and bustling food stalls, is an economic hub.

Yet, it is also a site of hidden dangers.

The last significant sinkhole in the area occurred in 2013, highlighting the ongoing issues with underground infrastructure.

Vendors like Kamran and Zainul continue to serve their customers, balancing their fears with the realities of running a business.

With authorities promising recovery efforts and inspections, the hope is that life on Jalan Masjid India will eventually return to its normal rhythm, albeit with a cautious eye on the ground beneath their feet.

As for the victim’s family, Dr Zaliha confirmed that their visas will be extended to allow them time to process the events and receive support from the Indian embassy.

She said, adding that recovery operations will proceed as planned, with DBKL conducting further inspections and reconstruction in the affected areas.