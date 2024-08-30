KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — The management of Tanjung Aru first beach, where a video of sunset tables and chairs went viral, has clarified that using these facilities is entirely optional.

Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAEDSB) general manager Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin explained that the rentals are part of a legal business operation managed by a third-party operator.

“The public is not obligated to rent the seating facilities. There’s ample space for visitors to enjoy the beach and sunset without paying,” he said, responding to criticism from online users.

“The operator pays a monthly fee to TAEDSB for the right to operate at the location,” he said.

Rentals from the stalls contribute to the maintenance and cleanliness of the beach area.

“Previously, the beach faced significant littering issues from visitors who did not dispose of their trash appropriately,” Jake added.

The video, which gained attention on TikTok, claimed that operators were charging between RM10 and RM20 to sit at the tables along the Tanjung Aru beach hawker stretch.

This sparked concern on social media, with some users feeling that the charges took advantage of visitors, while others argued it spoiled the experience.

The area is particularly popular during sunset, attracting thousands of local and foreign visitors who come to take photos and videos.

Many visitors purchase food and drinks from the hawker area and enjoy them along the beach, often leaving a trail of garbage behind.

Jake also expressed disappointment towards tour operators who avoid paying the RM10 entrance fee by not using the designated parking areas, opting instead to drop passengers off by the roadside.

“This not only creates significant traffic congestion but also poses a safety hazard to pedestrians and other motorists,” he stated.

He mentioned that TAEDSB might have to implement stricter measures, including restricting the entry of large tour buses to the area, to manage the situation better.

In response to several complaints, Jake highlighted that topless sunbathing is prohibited at the beach.

“We seek the public’s cooperation by being respectful of our image and not going topless at the beach,” he said.

These clarifications aim to assure the public that the beach remains accessible to all and that any additional facilities are there to enhance, not detract from, the visitor experience.