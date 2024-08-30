KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Two individuals, including a young boy, were detained in Pandan Indah Wednesday for their suspected involvement in stealing items from a vehicle in Taman Cahaya Ampang last Sunday.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said a 21-year-old man was arrested at 11:30 pm, along with a 12-year-old boy.

He said police had earlier received a report from the victim, a 37-year-old e-hailing driver, regarding the theft of items from his vehicle.

“The complainant claimed to have parked his Perodua Alza outside the front gate of his home in Taman Cahaya Ampang at 1.30 am without locking it. However, about four hours later, when he went to use the car, he found the interior in disarray.

“Several valuable items belonging to the victim were also reported missing,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police then detained both suspects, who were also known to the victim, and seized a motorcycle that had previously been reported stolen in Shah Alam.

“Checks revealed that the 21-year-old man has nine criminal records and is being remanded for four days until Sept 1, while the boy is under remand for today,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, which, upon conviction, may result in imprisonment, or a fine, or both. — Bernama