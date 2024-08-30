KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — PAS will not work with former ally DAP again, the party’s spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin said to reject a purported invitation for the Islamist party to join the national unity government.

According to PAS mouthpiece HarakahDaily, he called DAP untrustworthy and likely to harbour hidden agendas in any political partnership.

PAS and DAP had partnered with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR to form Pakatan Rakyat after the 2008 general election, but the informal pact collapsed in 2015 when the Islamist party was effectively expelled for reviving its plan to introduce hudud, the Islamic penal code, in Malaysia.

“PAS will not accept invitations from certain parties, including Umno, to join and be part of a political agreement that includes DAP,” he was quoted as saying.

Rumours have persisted of plans from the Anwar administration to bring PAS into its fold, amid a climate of worsening communal friction in the country since the 2022 general election.

PAS has been a major source of the rumours, with party leaders such as Hashin sporadically coming out to reject the supposed “invitation”.

Hashim said any invitation to join a new political coalition must be weighed holistically, but repeated his position that PAS would not be willing to once again partner with DAP.

PAS is part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition that is currently the federal opposition. It was previously in the government as part of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.