PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Eleven districts in Malaysia have been identified as ageing districts where seven per cent of the population comprise those aged 65 years and over, according to the Current Population Estimates, Administrative District, 2024 published by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today.

The report presents the population estimates at the state and administrative district levels for 2023 and 2024.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement the districts are Beluru, Telang Usan, Mukah in Sarawak, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Kuala Selangor in Selangor, Muallim (Perak), Tenom (Sabah), Seberang Perai Tengah (Penang), Tumpat (Kelantan) and Segamat (Johor).

According to him the United Nations has defined three categories of ageing: ageing society, aged society where 14 per cent of the population is 65 years or older and super-aged society, where 20 per cent is 65 years or older.

Meanwhile, the National Policy for Older Persons (DWEN) states that ageing is when the population of 60 years and over comprises 15 per cent of the total population.

Mohd Uzir said the highest composition of the population aged 0-14 years last year was recorded in three districts in Kelantan: Kecil Lojing (33.8 per cent), Gua Musang (33.4 per cent), and Tumpat (32.3 per cent).

The highest percentage of the working age population (15-64 years) was recorded in Sebauh, Sarawak, with 79.5 per cent, followed by Kinabatangan, Sabah (78.4 per cent), and Belaga, Sarawak (78.3 per cent), he said, adding that Lubok Antu, Sarawak has the highest old age population (65 years and over) with 15.1 per cent.

Mohd Uzir said Petaling, Selangor was the most populous district in 2024 with 2.4 million people, followed by Johor Bahru, Johor (1.8 million) and Ulu Langat, Selangor (1.5 million), adding that three districts in Sarawak were the least populated: Tanjung Manis with 7,900 people, Song (10,300) and Bukit Mabong (10,600).

He added that the Kinabatangan and Kalabakan districts in Sabah recorded the highest growth rate at 9.6 per cent, followed by Cameron Highlands, Pahang at 8.4 per cent. — Bernama