KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Melaka PAS Muslimat information chief Hawa Yaakub today embraced criticism of her for owning a luxury Louis Vuitton handbag juxtaposed against her previous claims that Malaysians were starving from a supposed rice shortage.

Rather than defend her use of the Italian brand’s products, Hawa accused political rivals of using it to deflect criticism against the government.

“I look effortlessly stylish in the pic. Walanons are so funny. How many more YEARS do you want to answer EVERY issue with LV?” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

I look effortlessly stylish in the pic.



Walanons are so funny.



How many more YEARS do you want to answer EVERY issue with LV?



- Diesel price hike - LV



- People dying of hunger - LV



- Local rice shortage - LV



- Blackrock - LV



- Afterparty - LV



- Tiger beer - LV



pic.twitter.com/tYZsewlUxu — Hawa Yaakub (@YaakubHawa) August 29, 2024

On Tuesday, she claimed people were “dying of hunger” due to a rice shortage “Madani era local rice”.

She also doubled down on her claim after Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli mocked her for the claim.