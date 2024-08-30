KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Two people died after the car they were in burst into flames in an accident involving three vehicles on Jalan Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kota Kinabalu early this morning.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station chief Ordine Gilu said the identities and genders of the victims have yet to be established.

He said his department received an emergency call about the incident at 2.30am, and firefighters arrived at the scene about five minutes later.

“They were able to extricate the charred bodies only after the car fire was extinguished. Two other victims, the drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash, sustained only minor injuries.

“The bodies have been handed over to the police for further action and investigation,” he said when contacted by reporters. — Bernama