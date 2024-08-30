KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — City Hall (DBKL) today verified pictures circulating online of sunken tiles outside the House of Ariani near Jalan Masjid India, where a sinkhole appeared last week and swallowed a passing tourist from India.

However, it said the depression was minor and likely a result of pipe repairs Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) performed previously in the area.

“Syabas has been informed about this matter, and the repair work on the subsidence will be carried out immediately and is expected to be completed within three days,” DBKL said on its Facebook page today.

Last Friday, an Indian visitor identified as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into a sinkhole that opened up beneath her on Jalan Masjib India and has been missing since.

The search-and-rescue operation to locate her entered its eighth day today, but authorities have said they will no longer deploy divers due to the dangers involved.