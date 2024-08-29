KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 – An air of tension fills Jalan Masjid India as authorities intensify their search for a missing Indian tourist, Vijayaletchumy, who vanished after falling into a sinkhole last Friday.

Earlier today Fire and Rescue departments K9 units Denti and Frankie detected potential obstructions near the sinkhole, raising hopes for a breakthrough.

Frankie and Denti captured the hearts of Malaysians during their involvement in the SAR operation after the Batang Kali landslide at Father's Organic Farm, Batang Kali, Selangor, in December last year.

A few months later, both dogs, who have served for seven years, were flown to Turkiye for 14 days to assist in the special SAR operations following the devastating earthquake that claimed approximately 50,000 lives in February this year.

Reporters have been stationed at the scene since 7am, anticipating any news after last night’s encouraging developments.

The bustling site is now filled with over 50 media personnel, while police patrol the area, which remains unusually quiet, with few pedestrians on the usually busy streets.

The Mineral and Geoscience Department had also deployed Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to scan and mark drains along Jalan Masjid India, aiding in the search effort.

Deputy Director-General of Operations, Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman had earlier said that sewage water is being pumped out to allow divers from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Water Rescue Team to enter the site.

The dive operation, involving eight divers, is set to begin later today, supported by 75 personnel managing machinery and logistics.

The sinkhole, eight metres deep, appeared last Friday and tragically claimed Vijayaletchumy, 48, a tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh.

Today marks the seventh day of the search and rescue operation, with the entire community anxiously waiting for any positive outcome.