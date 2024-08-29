ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 29 — The Johor government aims to position the state as the premier tourism destination in the country, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He emphasised that this goal is highly achievable, given Johor’s rich array of attractions, including diverse culinary experiences, notable landmarks, and well-developed tourism infrastructure. This vision aligns with the state’s aspiration to become a fully developed state by 2030.

“Johor is renowned for its variety of attractions, from delicious food and captivating tourist spots to national parks stretching from the mountains to the sea. However, we are not yet number one in tourism,” he said.

“I am confident Johor can achieve this milestone. The state has consistently demonstrated excellence, as seen with our remarkable FA Cup victory. Johor sets high benchmarks, as exemplified by the sophisticated Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI), which stands as a testament to the state’s pride and progress,” he said in his speech during the launch of the Majestic Johor Festival 2024, today.

Also present were state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani, Johor police chief CP M Kumar, and state tourism director Shahril Nizam.

He stated that achieving this goal requires the active participation of all parties in advancing the state’s tourism sector and suggested emulating the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who has successfully transformed Johor’s football scene.

“If the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, has set such a high benchmark, we, as citizens and leaders, must respond to the progress made by the royal family,” he said.

“In two years, we will organise the Visit Johor Year, aiming to attract over 12 million tourists. As part of our preparation, we are investing in upgrading Johor’s tourism infrastructure this year and next. We also need a compelling slogan for Visit Johor Year, and I propose a competition to gather ideas and input from the Bangsa Johor,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Majestic Johor Festival 2024, organised for the third time by the state government through Tourism Johor with the support of various agencies, will run until Sept 1. The festival is expected to draw over 600,000 visitors from home and abroad, contributing to the local economy.

A major highlight of the five-day festival will be an exclusive exhibition of royal antique cars. — Bernama