KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) will be launching a special fund amounting RM5 million for implementation of water supply projects from August 31 onwards.

The fund, called the SPAN Water Transformation Fund (DTAS), will be an alternative financing source for small scale projects of less than RM50,000 in rural areas that include construction of new infrastructure or repairs of existing facilities.

The RM5 million allocated for the fund is for the implementation of approximately 100 related projects from 2024 to 2026.

Malaysians from non-governmental organisations, houses of worship, educational institutions, registered charitable organisations and residents' associations can apply for funding from DTAS.

The fund is not open to individuals.

Applicants will need to attach their respective organisation's registration details and three quotations from registered contractors with valid permits from SPAN when submitting their applications.

Only those with projects, located in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan, that has long-term benefits for over 50 individuals or 12 families can apply

Guidelines and application forms are available at www.span.gov.my. Completed forms must be submitted to SPAN via email at [email protected].