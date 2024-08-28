KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia supports the stringent measures and severe penalties imposed by the Saudi Arabian government on those who breach its regulations and instructions related to Haj visa issues.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that these measures are intended to ensure the safety of pilgrims performing Haj in a secure and peaceful environment.

“I once again stressed our commitment in educating our prospective Haj pilgrims to always adhere to and follow the regulations set by the Saudi government,” he said at a joint press conference with Saudi Arabia’s minister for Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah here, today.

The press conference was held in conjunction with Tawfiq’s official visit to Malaysia from Monday to Wednesday (August 26-28) is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Following this, Mohd Na’im expressed hope to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with the Kingdom, especially in areas related to enhancing the Haj and Umrah experience.

“We had a good discussion regarding future collaborations between our two countries that I hope will bring more ease and comfort to our pilgrims in their Haj and Umrah journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tawfiq in the press conference said the Saudi Arabian government is actively combating illegal Haj promotion schemes in collaboration with the Malaysian government.

He emphasised the importance of using only official Malaysian and Saudi Arabia platforms for Haj and Umrah planning to ensure a secure pilgrimage experience.

“I want to thank the Malaysian government for its thorough organisation of pilgrim affairs and commendable training schemes for Haj pilgrims.

“Your commitment to ensuring a smooth and meaningful pilgrimage for your citizens aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing the best possible experience for all visitors to the holy sites,” he added.

Besides that, Tawfiq said the two nations have established a joint task force with two primary objectives which are to look into the possibility of extending the Makkah Road Initiative to Malaysian Umrah pilgrims and to examine potential applications of the Tabung Haji business model for Haj management in other countries. — Bernama