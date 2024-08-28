KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah together with his delegation at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, today.

Anwar in his Facebook posting said during the courtesy call, they discussed the development and improvement of matters related to Malaysians who performed Haj and Umrah, especially with the cooperation of the Saudi government.

The Prime Minister added that discussions were also held on bilateral relationships and initiatives that can improve cooperation in sectors like investment, trade, aviation industry and higher education.

“I also welcome the hosting of the Haj Expo 2025 by Saudi Arabia soon. The Tabung Haji (TH) was also invited and honoured to share its experience of managing and implementing Malaysian Haj operations in future.

“May this meeting further enhance Malaysia’s friendly and brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Also present during the courtesy visit were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and TH Chairman Tan Sri Rashid Hussain.

Tawfiq in the framework of a visit to Malaysia since yesterday is to further strengthen bilateral relations between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. — Bernama