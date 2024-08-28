KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Airlines will soon be required to fully refund passengers for flights delayed by five hours or more, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said that airlines will be required to provide refunds to affected passengers using the original method of payment, though they can also offer alternatives like credit shells or flight vouchers, as reported by news portal The Star.

“Consumers will have the right to choose the mode of payment that they prefer,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

The transport minister also said passengers can opt for a full refund if they choose to cancel their journey due to significant delays.

This requirement is part of the amendments to the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), which will be gazetted next month, aimed at providing better protection for consumers in the aviation sector.

The changes are expected to enhance the rights of passengers and ensure greater accountability from airlines.