KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Bad network coverage inside the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center (WTCKL) is not his ministry’s fault, Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

After Umno Youth’s joking call for him to be replaced with someone from Umno due to the issue, Fahmi said the solution can be found by examining the building.

“In a technical case like this, there is no need to change the minister of communications, but I suggest meeting with Datuk Seri Irmohizam to examine the in-building solution problem,” he said, referring to WTCKL director Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim, who’s also an Umno member.

Speaking to reporters after a National Month celebration programme, he said that his team had ensured that issues over 5G coverage are resolved.

Fahmi added that Malaysia have not only exceeded its target of 80 per cent network coverage among population areasm but also in terms of usage.

“As of July 7, I understand that almost 84 per cent of mobile phone service users in Malaysia use 5G. This is a good achievement,” he said.

On Saturday, Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh jokingly proposed to party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that the communication ministry be replaced with someone from Umno.

The comments were made during the Umno General Assembly 2024 after delegates complained of difficulties in using their social media applications while in WTCKL’s Dewan Merdeka.

Dr Akmal was previously rumoured to join the Cabinet in a reshuffle to replace a PKR minister, following a push from the Umno grassroots.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rebuffed the suggestion of a reshuffle.