KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — A Singaporean waste management company has offered its assistance to aid search and rescue efforts for the Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India.

In a statement, Jetters Incz Pte Ltd said it was willing to offer its services after hearing that flushing was one of the methods being used to locate the victim.

“As specialists in this field, we would like to offer our voluntary assistance to support the ongoing investigation and search efforts,” the company said.

“Our team is equipped with advanced technology and possesses the necessary skills to effectively manage and navigate complex drainage systems, which we believe could be instrumental in the current situation.”

The firm also stated it was willing to provide its services without charge.

In an 8.22am incident on Friday, 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy, a tourist from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, India, was walking in front of Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India before she fell into a sinkhole that had opened up beneath her.

Rescue efforts have gone into the fourth day with still no trace of the victim besides a pair of sandals.