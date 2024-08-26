KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The search and rescue (SAR) team for the Indian woman who fell into an eight-metre sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India, resumed today at the sewage plant in Pantai Dalam even though the previous search was fruitless.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said that the ongoing inspection was carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department.

“Indah Water Konsortium will break up the debris (blockage) using a jetter (sewer jet machine) in the manhole path of the incident location to the manhole downstream over a distance of 69 metres,” according to the statement.

Earlier, IWK had carried out ‘flushing’ work in the fifth manhole late last night until 2 this morning but did not find any clues.

The statement also said that DBKL is committed to continuing the search for the Indian woman which is now entering its fourth day.

In addition, the statement said in order to ensure the smoothness of the search carried out by the SAR team, the public is advised to cooperate by not being close to the location of the incident.

In the incident on Friday morning, a woman tourist known as Vijayaletchumy, 48, fell into an eight metre deep hole due to the slippery ground in Jalan Masjid India. — Bernama



