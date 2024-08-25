MIRI, Aug 25 — The Ara Mutiara Sri Pertiwi, an affordable housing project, is a testament of the collaborative effort between the Sarawak government and the private sector in addressing the housing needs of the low- and medium-income families in Miri, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

According to him, this project is a clear indication of the Sarawak government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the housing needs of the local community while fostering a positive impact on the local development.

“The handover of the Sri Pertiwi keys marks not only a beginning for these families, but also a major achievement in providing affordable and sustainable housing,” said Lukanisman, who is Sibuti MP.

He was speaking when officiating at a key handing-over ceremony in Taman Tunku here on Friday.

The Ara Mutiara project, developed by Green Summit Development Group (GSDEVP), includes 247 single storey terrace houses, making it the first Sri Pertiwi and Spektra Medium Scheme project in Miri.

Homes in this development start at RM270,000 and are designed to cater to small to medium-sized families with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as to ensure residents have easy access to essential amenities, including food outlets, supermarkets and schools, he added.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Sarawak government and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for their excellent financial planning, which contributed to the success of the Ara Mutiara project, along with the Green Summit Development Group for its dedication in meeting the housing needs of Miri folks while positively impacting the local community and environment.

“I hope the new homeowners who have received their keys enjoy the comfort and convenience that Ara Mutiara has to offer,” he added.

On another matter, Lukanisman also announced that the Sarawak government, led by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, will be establishing a new cancer centre in Kota Samarahan.

“This initiative will see the Sarawak government upfronting RM1 million for the construction of the centre.

“This is a historic first for the federal government, who will repay the funds in instalments or in kind, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the healthcare infrastructure and supporting cancer patients,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, GSDEVP chief executive officer James Hii said the Ara Mutiara Sri Pertiwi project aligns with the company’s mission statement of contributing to the harmonious development of the society by providing affordable housing to the B40 and M40 groups.

“It is with great honour that the landowner, Daya Builder Sdn Bhd, had granted the opportunity for the Green Summit Development Group to jointly collaborate in developing this project.

“Despite encountering numerous constraints along the way, particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the significant labour and material costs fluctuation during its implementation period, the Green Summit Development Group persisted on its goal in completing the project on time as planned,” he said.

Hii also highlighted the Housing Deposit and Repayment Assistance Scheme (HDRAS), which is an important initiative introduced by the Sarawak government that provides up to RM10,000 of cash assistance to first-time homebuyers on housing deposit for government implemented affordable housing scheme properties.

“This has been helpful to our B40 and M40 groups and played a significant role in assisting them own their dream house.

“With no exception, buyers of Ara Mutiara would also enjoy this incentive as there are over 25 successful applicants of the scheme in this project.

“We hope our Sarawak government could continue to embrace this scheme while increasing the quantum and expanding its coverage to even wider range of housing schemes, including private housing scheme of affordable housing categories so more Sarawakians can benefit from it.

“New housing projects are being launched, including the Spektra Permata Housing project implemented via HDC, as well as the enhancement and upgrading of infrastructure of education centres, health facilities and religious buildings.

“All these indeed improve the standard of living among our people, so let us give them a round of applause,” he remarked.

Adding on, Hii announced the upcoming phases of the Ara Mutiara project, namely the Sri Pertiwi Apartment project by Green Summit Development Group.

“With higher density and more units being provided and made available through the replanning, more Sarawakians would have the chances to purchase their dream houses,” he added.

Also present were HDC chief executive officer and Mutiara Mortgage Sdn Bhd board member Fathi Hambali; Daya Builder Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Salahudin Sajeli; and Green Summit Development Group chief operating officer Kelvin Chia.

The event featured the handing-over of HDRAS RM10,000 mock cheques to several Ara Mutiara new residents by Lukanisman, as well as a tree-planting activity, reflecting the project’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

A total of 98 residents had received their keys to their new Sri Pertiwi homes located within the Ara Mutiara housing project in Taman Tunku by Green Summit Development Group. — The Borneo Post